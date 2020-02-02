HashBX Hits Market Capitalization of $903,544.00 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Bitibu. HashBX has a total market cap of $903,544.00 and approximately $540.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HashBX has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.77 or 0.06010245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024877 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00126994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034744 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

