HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $168.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $4.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.80. 3,039,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,914. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.96. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $274,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $1,951,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,288,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,197 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,282. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 947.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.