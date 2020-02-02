Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Heritage Commerce has a payout ratio of 53.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $686.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $14.61.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,126.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,290.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HTBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.