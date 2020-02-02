Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Hershey (NYSE:HSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $157.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

HSY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

NYSE:HSY opened at $155.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.70 and its 200-day moving average is $150.45. Hershey has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Hershey news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $364,375.00. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,135 shares of company stock worth $8,170,302. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,121,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Hershey by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

