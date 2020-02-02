Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Has $6.83 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 5.7% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,990.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $662,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.53. 30,414,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,565,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $144.25 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.