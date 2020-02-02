Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,924,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $38.13. 1,129,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Comments


