Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Purchases 1,075 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,798,000 after buying an additional 1,780,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,776. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.37 and a 12-month high of $119.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

