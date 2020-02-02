HMS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,432.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $988.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,402.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,275.98. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.09.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

