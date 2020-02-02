Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,740,000 after acquiring an additional 74,855 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $473,346,000 after acquiring an additional 49,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,004,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $228.10 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $239.31. The stock has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

