Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOOK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Anders Lilja sold 11,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $146,585.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $51,304.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Igor Matushansky sold 11,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $90,379.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,023.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,031 shares of company stock valued at $607,724.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

