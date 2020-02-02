Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.89. 30,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,796. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $322.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million. Research analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Howard Bancorp news, insider Priam Capital Fund I, Lp sold 23,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $419,602.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,885,017 shares in the company, valued at $33,213,999.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Poynot sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $42,425.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,071 shares of company stock valued at $14,919. Insiders own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,748,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

