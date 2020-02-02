Hutner Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. Anheuser Busch Inbev accounts for 1.6% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,290,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,346 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,888,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.08.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.30. 1,048,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,132. The firm has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $73.57 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average of $87.52.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

