Hutner Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 6.1% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,284,000 after purchasing an additional 175,141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,212,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,628,000 after purchasing an additional 118,427 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,018,000 after purchasing an additional 445,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,021,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,238,000 after purchasing an additional 182,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,684,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,636,669. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $59.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

