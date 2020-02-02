Hutner Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,213 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. American Express comprises 2.6% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura increased their target price on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,762,221.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,706.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,533 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,734. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,522,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,187. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 1 year low of $101.70 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

