Hutner Capital Management Inc. Sells 856 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 24,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 42,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,695,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,927,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,991,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 242,779,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,306,535.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 859,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,827. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

