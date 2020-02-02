HyperQuant (HQT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $184,770.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kryptono. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $42,693.00 and approximately $184,770.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.02980650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00197159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030273 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00130461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bilaxy, Kryptono and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

