IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 27.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 331,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after buying an additional 71,058 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,506,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 45.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 59,295 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 32.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after buying an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,868,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

IBERIABANK stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.71. The company had a trading volume of 214,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,624. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. IBERIABANK’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

In other IBERIABANK news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,616.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,141. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.