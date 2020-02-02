Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $452,557,000. Icahn Carl C boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% during the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 190,847,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,252,415,000 after buying an additional 5,513,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 66.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 110,365 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 456.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter.

IEP opened at $63.22 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises LP has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.68). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IEP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

