Ignition 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Ignition has a total market cap of $115,982.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ignition has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.0923 or 0.00000975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046812 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00067024 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,461.85 or 0.99977243 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000720 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00046681 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001588 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,270,264 coins and its circulating supply is 1,257,091 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

