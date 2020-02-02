ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IMGN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $4.73. 5,513,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,990. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

