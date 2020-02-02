ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
IMGN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.28.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $4.73. 5,513,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,990. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
