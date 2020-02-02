Infinitecoin (IFC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,805.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $770,246.00 and $1,805.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Infinitecoin has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.