Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives $8.54 Average PT from Analysts

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.54.

INSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inseego from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. National Securities downgraded Inseego to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Inseego by 666.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 92,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Inseego by 323.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 118,450 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Inseego by 30.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inseego by 229.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,918,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Inseego by 41.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

INSG stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $539.23 million, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

