Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $62.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,665 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 31,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,425 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Lifesciences stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.04. 530,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. Integra Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $65.09.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

