Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,459,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 178.4% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $106.39 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.