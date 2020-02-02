Intelsat (NYSE:I) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.41, 16,419,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 8,805,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in I. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intelsat by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,727,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,399,000 after acquiring an additional 196,023 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intelsat by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 356,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its position in Intelsat by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 595,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Intelsat in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,470,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intelsat in the second quarter worth $4,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

