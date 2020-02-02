Intelsat (NYSE:I) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.41, 16,419,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 8,805,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.23.
About Intelsat (NYSE:I)
Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.
