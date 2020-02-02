InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IHG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IHG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.39. 287,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,143. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $71.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.