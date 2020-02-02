Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.28 ($2.65).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.