Invesco’s (IVZ) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their sell rating on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Invesco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Invesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.71.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.30. 5,048,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,649,809. Invesco has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Invesco by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Invesco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 31,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

