Invesco’s (IVZ) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Evercore ISI reiterated their sell rating on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Invesco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Invesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.71.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.30. 5,048,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,649,809. Invesco has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Invesco by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Invesco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 31,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: Commodities

Analyst Recommendations for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit