IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $151.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $181.00.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.18.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $127.67 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $113.67 and a twelve month high of $182.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.17.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $1,128,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,533,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,735,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

