Iron Financial LLC Buys 759 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Iron Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.79. 4,362,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,864. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $50.66 and a 12 month high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.