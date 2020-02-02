Iron Financial LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Iron Financial LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,691 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 5,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 212,283 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after buying an additional 52,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Shares of ABT traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,914,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,933. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

