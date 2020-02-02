Iron Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 343,755 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 343,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,601,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.1% of Iron Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Iron Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,006,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 91,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 795,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $31.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82.

