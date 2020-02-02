Iron Financial LLC Sells 3,752 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Iron Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Iron Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.80. 4,732,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.