iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,046 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3,701.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,041,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,094,000 after buying an additional 2,961,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,038,000 after buying an additional 1,810,312 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15,407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,867,000 after buying an additional 1,540,788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,533,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,827,000 after buying an additional 1,494,919 shares in the last quarter.

IAU stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 28,166,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,165,867. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

