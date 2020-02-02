iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Stock Position Lowered by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,830.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,787,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day moving average is $113.67. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.36 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

