iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 1.6% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Partners HealthCare System Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $179,027,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $89,138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,303,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,887,000 after buying an additional 750,246 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 327.7% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 452,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after buying an additional 346,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conrad N. Hilton Foundation grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation now owns 930,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,588,000 after buying an additional 261,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.11. 5,473,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,438. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $68.43 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.75.

