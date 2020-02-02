iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) by 2,486.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,348,000.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

FM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.62. 141,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,706. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $31.35.

iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

