Jacobs & Co. CA Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,210 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.7% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 1,115,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 121,474 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

