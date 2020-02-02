JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tesla from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $412.35.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $9.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $650.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,575,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,438,977. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $653.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105 over the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after purchasing an additional 298,142 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $127,966,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

