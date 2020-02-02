JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $53.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.57. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $58.24.

