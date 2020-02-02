JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 5th

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

NYSEARCA JMUB opened at $54.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.25.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.