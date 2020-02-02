Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $365.71

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $365.71 and traded as high as $397.40. Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at $385.60, with a volume of 1,517,610 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JUP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 367 ($4.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 373.70 ($4.92).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 399.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 365.69. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

