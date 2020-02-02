Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $16,325,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 185.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 257,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,606,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $138.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,371. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.