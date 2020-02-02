KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KEM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley cut shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE:KEM opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.65. KEMET has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $27.61.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.90 million. KEMET had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KEMET will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in KEMET in the 4th quarter valued at $2,272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in KEMET by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 31,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in KEMET by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KEMET in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in KEMET by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit