Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMT. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

KMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Longbow Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of KMT traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.29. 1,314,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,310. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $27.49 and a one year high of $42.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $518.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.49 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

