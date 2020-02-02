KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,605,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,805 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,039,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,912,000 after purchasing an additional 231,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 5,144.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,952,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,353,000 after buying an additional 4,858,125 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,774,000 after buying an additional 386,940 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.23.

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

