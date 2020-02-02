Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,311,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 983% from the previous session’s volume of 213,363 shares.The stock last traded at $3.07 and had previously closed at $2.77.
KZR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.
The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 923.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 67,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.
About Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.
