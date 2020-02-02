Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,311,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 983% from the previous session’s volume of 213,363 shares.The stock last traded at $3.07 and had previously closed at $2.77.

KZR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 923.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 67,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

