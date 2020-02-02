Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Kimco Realty updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.46-1.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.46-1.50 EPS.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on KIM. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.