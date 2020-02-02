Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KGC. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.07.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of -0.15.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $877.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.75 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.