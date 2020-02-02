KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $33.00 at Cfra

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cfra from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

KKR opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

